MTN DEW took over Chicago with Courtside Studios during NBA All-Star Weekend and hosted some of the best Hip-Hop talent, interviews with athletes and more, providing one of the best experiences available during the weekend.

The one-of-a-kind space featured appearances from A’Ja Wilson, Zion Williamson, Scottie Pippen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Spice Adams, Blue the Great, Coby White and performances from Lil Baby, Dave East, Ro$$ Mac and more.

Courtside Studios was hosted by Mouse Jones during the weekend, carrying fans through the experience and providing insight from influencers, style icons, and more.

Attendees not only were able to see some of their favorites but also tried some of their favorite DEW products and new offerings. At night, DEW kept the party going at neighboring Blind Barber with parties curated by the D’Ussepalooza and ALL SUMMA teams.

“For four years we’ve built MTN DEW Courtside Studios during NBA All-Star Weekend as a way to give fans a taste of how DEW celebrates hoops culture. Chicago is a major basketball hub so this year DEW is bringing it bigger and bolder than ever with a special nod to Chi-town flavor. We partnered with iconic Chicago characters like Don C. and NBA hall of famer Scottie Pippen to give fans inside access in a way only DEW can.” – Erin Chin, Senior Director, Marketing, MTN DEW.

“Courtside Studios is where basketball culture and fandom collide in the most Instagramable way. Our NBA and WNBA athletes are the personification of the MTN DEW brand ethos. They’re bold and badass and they bring these basketball fans memorable experiences that they can’t get anywhere else during NBA All-Star.” – Charece Williams-Gee, Head of NBA & Hoops, PepsiCo.

See additional looks inside Courtside Studios below.