R&B Singer Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, has confirmed splitting with his wife Crystal Williams after four years of marriage on an episode of Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast.

The “Say It” singer says that he will never speak bad about Crystal because she is the mother of his kids and he respects her.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo expressed. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing- long story short, I’m never going to talk bad about her. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always going to be that, and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo also says that sometimes people’s sprits don’t mix,

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me, he said one the podcast” “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s going to be just difficult for us to stay married. With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book.”

Rumors of divorce for the couple began in December 2019. According to The Jasmine Brand, a close source said: “Crystal left because she had enough.” The source also added the couple’s marriage had been rocky for “quite some time.”

Smith and Williams were married from 2016-2020. Together, they have two children Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr.,2 and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith 1.