Today, international sports and lifestyle brand, New Era Cap, Co. Inc., premieres the first New Era Official NFL Scouting Combine Collection.

The inaugural New Era Official NFL Scouting Combine Collection will be worn by some of the best football prospects before and after their workouts at this year’s 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Headwear in the New Era Official NFL Scouting Combine Collection includes a 9FIFTY® snapback and a 9FORTY® stretch snap featuring a silver reflective New Era flag on the front crown with “NFL Combine” printed across the top of the visor in reflective lettering.

The Official NFL Scouting Combine logo is on the right side of the caps. Fans can also pick-up a 9FIFTY® snapback and 9FORTY® stretch snap featuring a reflective camo pattern on the front crown with an Official NFL Scouting Combine logo on the right side of the caps.

The New Era Official NFL Scouting Combine Collection apparel collection features the Official NFL Scouting Combine patch on New Era hoodies, track pants, shorts, short and long sleeve tees, a coach’s jacket and a sleeveless hoodie. Available exclusively on www.neweracap.com, fans can also purchase New Era Official NFL Scouting Combine accessories including socks, slides and duffel bags.