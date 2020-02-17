Run It Back: Derrick Jones Jr Is Down For a Rematch With Aaron Gordon in the Slam Dunk Contest in 2021

Derrick Jones won the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but it wasn’t without controversy. After edging out Aaron Gordon to win the contest, Jones is up to run it back again next year.

Interviewed Derrick Jones Jr for @SportsCenter – he said if Aaron Gordon thinks he should have won, he’s welcome to come back for a rematch next year. 👀 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 16, 2020

Both Jones and Gordon got perfect scores of 50 on their first two dunks of the final and tied with the 50s again when they went to a dunk-off. Jones then received a 48 on his last dunk and Gordon got a 47. Many felt Gordon deserved to win, as he dunked over 7-foot-5 big man Tacko Fall.

Magic’s Aaron Gordon after controversial Slam Dunk Contest loss to Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.: “We’re here to do four dunks. It should be the best out of four dunks. I did four straight 50s — five straight 50s. It’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s go home.” pic.twitter.com/X02EYkG6Ar — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2020

Did the judges mess up the final score? Absolutely. Do we want to see them both in a rematch in 2021, in Indiana, hell yes.