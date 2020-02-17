Derrick Jones won the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but it wasn’t without controversy. After edging out Aaron Gordon to win the contest, Jones is up to run it back again next year.
Both Jones and Gordon got perfect scores of 50 on their first two dunks of the final and tied with the 50s again when they went to a dunk-off. Jones then received a 48 on his last dunk and Gordon got a 47. Many felt Gordon deserved to win, as he dunked over 7-foot-5 big man Tacko Fall.
Did the judges mess up the final score? Absolutely. Do we want to see them both in a rematch in 2021, in Indiana, hell yes.