Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) scored a 10th-round TKO on Saturday.

Caleb Plant is getting off to a hot start! 🔥#PlantFeigenbutz pic.twitter.com/7GTN79fmnr — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

Plant dominated mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3, 28 KOs) of Germany in the FOX PBC Fight Night main event. The fight took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Plant’s first time in his professional career fighting in his hometown.

Caleb Plant is DOMINATING the early rounds! #PlantFeigenbutz pic.twitter.com/BJ6BK3lt2f — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

“I felt great out there,” said Plant post-fight. “I was relaxed and sharp. I told you I was going to stop this before the 12th round. I want to dedicate this to my daughter, to my mother, my grandfather and the whole city of Nashville.”

Plant gave them plenty to cheer about from the opening bell, landing his jab up and downstairs. He then began landing the combinations in the third, bringing the crowd to their feet.

Feigenbutz is punching back in Round 6, but Caleb Plant isn't impressed! 👀#PlantFeigenbutz pic.twitter.com/bArAy9zSYZ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

However, Feigenbutz was a game opponent. He came alive in the sixth, pinning Plant against the ropes, unloading combinations. Plant covered up in a defensive shell very unbothered.

The end came in the 10th as Plant pounded away until referee Malik Waleed mercifully stepped in.

🗣️ Are you not entertained!?



Caleb @Sweethands Plant earns the stoppage in Round 10 after dominating Feigenbutz from start to finish! #PlantFeigenbutz pic.twitter.com/xRqEu1oFK0 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

Super Middleweight Litty

Plant is among three other top-tier champions that are keeping the division a must-see. He joins WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders, WBA champ Callum Smith and WBC champ David Benavidez.

With Saunders and Smith both U.K. based athletes, the easier fight to make next for Plant is Benavidez. They both share an advisor in Al Haymon and are both Premier Boxing Champions fighters.

Plant wasted no time letting Benavidez know how he feels.

“Everyone knows I want that unification fight with David Benavidez,” Plant stated. “You know who the best 168-pounder is. If you want that, you’ve got to come see me. I want that fight; I’ve been asking for it and I’m tired of waiting!”