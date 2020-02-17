Floyd Mayweather thinks he is the Male Athlete of the Decade and he thinks the Associated Press made a mistake.

Twice.

On a recent episode of Drink Champs, “Money” revealed his feelings on the accolade received by LeBron James.

Floyd Mayweather says he should've been athlete of the decade over LeBron.



“I love LeBron James but when we talking about Athlete of the Decade, that’s me. That’s me. Hands down.

“We talking about from 1996 to 2020. And I’ve never received Athlete of the Decade. At the top of Forbes and I’m my own boss.”

Mayweather received a Fighter of the Decade win from the Boxing Writer’s Association of America. The organization also elects fighters to the International Hall of Fame.

Ironically, he did not receive the accolade from Sports Illustrated who chose Andre Ward as its Fighter of the Decade.

However, Athlete of the Decade is across all sports and Mayweather is currently the highest-paid athlete on the Forbes list. He brought in $915 million in the past 10 years, $115 million more than any other athlete.

Note that Floyd, when active, fights only twice a year and receives no sponsorship check or check from a team owner.

During the interview, Floyd also dropped, “and i’m still active basically.”

Is this a precursor to the rumored return he’s been teasing his fans with on social media? With Pacquiao with a welterweight belt, you never know what can happen.