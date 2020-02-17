Summer Walker received tons of praise when her debut album Over It dropped in October and according to Chart Data, the LP has reached Platinum status selling 1 million copies.

.@IAMSUMMERWALKER's 'Over It' has now sold over 1 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) February 16, 2020

The “Girls Need Love” performer posted the news on social media and thanked the fans for helping her reach the coveted goal of a million record sales.

“Thanks so much guys. This is how my life goes lol every time I take a L I get a W,” Walker wrote on Instagram. The success of her debut album brought a lot of attention to the singer who often canceled performances due to the stress and anxiety from the fame, according to the singer herself.

Walker recently posted on social media that she’s done making music after 2020.