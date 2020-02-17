LeBron James’ team has won the NBA All-Star Game every year since drafting players set up teams. The latest was Team LeBron going over Team Giannis 157-155 in Chicago.



Team LeBron supported Chicago Scholars and will receive a grand total of $400,000. Team Giannis’ After School Matters will receive $100,000.



The game proved to be more competitive than years past and created a thrilling finish beyond a new format that provided a target score. The idea was introduced by NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

“I know I’m always competitive whenever I play,” Chris Paul said. “But the good thing about our league is we’re always adding things and trying new things and trying to figure out from my fans what they like.

“This was an idea I brought to Adam. Thankfully, we tried it out, so I was asking the guys how they enjoyed it during the game and at the end of the game. So you all be sure to ask him.”



The idea was also applauded by LeBron James stating the game was fun.



“That was fun. Having to play for a set number and seeing that — I’ve watched a lot of basketball in the summertime, and I forgot the name of the league where the guys, you know, their alma mater, they go back and play for their teams and things of that nature, they have a set number they have to get to that, that $2 million championship tournament. Maybe you don’t watch basketball in the summer,” James said.



“After the game, my brother came down, and he said, this has been the most fun All-Star he’s been a part of,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo. “And I asked him why, and he told me, ‘Because you guys were really competitive. You guys were playing to win.’ Team Giannis, that’s what we were trying to do. We were trying to come out, set the tone, play hard. Especially in the fourth quarter, the defense got tighter. Guys were hitting one another. Every possession counts. We had a little bit of playoff intensity out there.”

The NBA will return to regular-season action this Thursday, headlined by a double-header of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers followed by the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors on TNT.