Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to announce a name change from The Mamba Sports Foundation. to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which will honor her daughter, Gigi Bryant who died with her dad, Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, and seven others last month.

Bryant writes, “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same and stronger than ever to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a 501 exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy through charitable endeavors in sports. According to its website, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation focuses on underserved communities and individuals with sports programming that enriches their socio-emotional and physical development. The foundation also provides funding to underserved athletes to assist them in participating in school or league sports.