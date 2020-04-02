Swizz Beatz is continuing the series of artists going head to head with their 20 biggest hits. Next on the list, T-Pain and Lil Jon. The battle will take place on Instagram Live Saturday, April 4th.

Lil Jon was the voice of Atlanta in the early to mid-2000s dropping classic records like “Yeah” performed by Usher, “Snap Ya Fingaz” with E-40 and Sean Paul from the Youngbloodz and so much more (I don’t want to spoil the contest running of tracks.)

In the other corner, T-Pain was the face of auto-tune, a vocal effect still used today, dropping classics like “Buy U a Drank” and “Kiss Kiss” with Chris Brown.

On Wednesday, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh went head to head in a producer battle that peaked at 202,000 people watching live with Swizz Beats keeping score.

Swizzy had Storch winning in a close battle, but the live comments told a different story with Scott Storch winning by a landslide. Mannie’s archives included tracks like “Back That Azz Up,” “Go DJ,” and Young Jeezy’s “And Then What.”

Scott Storch showed his versatility going from 50 Cent “Just a little bit” to Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl” and threw in Chris Brown’s first hit “Run it” featuring Juelz Santana.