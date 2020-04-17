The 2020 NFL Draft is the year of the Quarterback. So many Qbs are available in this draft a few of who are expected to be the future of the league and have a prime opportunity to do so.

The First overall pick belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals who are ready to move on from Andy Dalton after 9 years at the helm. The Bengals are fully expected to draft Heisman Trophy Winner and CFB National Champion QB Joe Burrow from Louisiana State University.

Burrow started his collegiate career at Ohio State University before transferring to LSU in 2018. Burrow was near perfect in his Senior season throwing for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions all season.

Burrow’s immaculate season was topped off with a 7 touchdown outing in the first round of the CFB Playoffs against Oklahoma and 5 more TD’s in the championship game against Clemson. Many believe that Burrow’s playoff run along with injury to the former top QB prospect is what launched the Athens, Ohio native to the top of the draft models.

If the Bengals commit to Burrow as the QB of the future, he’ll have solid WR options in Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green and a 1,000-yard rusher in Joe Mixon. However, the offensive line has been questionable and will need improvement to protect the 23-year-old pass slinger.

Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the 2020 top pick before injuries damaged his draft value. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner ended his collegiate career at Alabama in the worst way possible. Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State.

Tua still decided to enter the draft and thanks to a series of pre-draft workout videos, the 2018 National Champion QB has proven to be worth the risk according to mock drafts and is expected to go 6th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers who recently called it quits on 2003 acquisition Phillip Rivers.

The Miami Dolphins have the 5th pick in the draft, and they’re expected to pass on Tagovailoa to draft Oregon Ducks, QB Justin Herbert. The 6’6 Senior threw for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns last season.

Photo by Peter B Joneleit/CSM/Shutterstock

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks downfield for an open receiver during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at The Rose Bowl Game.

Herbert has been compared to former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill who last season led the Tennessee Titans to an AFC Championship appearance. Herbert’s tall stature and passing ability are what NFL teams loved about the traditional “pro-style” Quarterbacks, and Herbert has an opportunity to do what hasn’t been possible for the last 11 years, be the best QB in the AFC East.

With Tom Brady now in the NFC South with the Buccaneers, should the Dolphins draft Herbert he’ll have to compete with Buffalo Bills Josh Allen, New York Jets’ Sam Darnold and Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham. The AFC East is wide open and Herbert will have the opportunity to immediately have an impact instead of being a long term project.

Jalen Hurts is not expected to be a first-round pick despite taking the Oklahoma Sooners to the CFB Playoffs and throwing for more than 3,800 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. Hurts also completed 69 percent of his passes and ran for over 1,000 yards.

Hurts was with Oklahoma for one season after taking Alabama to two National Championships. Hurts eventually lost his job to Tua and transferred to become a Sooner. One landing spot that has come up for the athletic QB was the 49th overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers who despite having future Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger for at least one more season should be looking at the QB of the future.

Photo by Cecil Copeland/CSM/Shutterstock

Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (1) delivers a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff National Semifinal – featuring the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers.

In the way that Herbert is the more traditional pro-style QB, Hurts fits the mold of the modern-day mobile QB like Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott. The Steelers saw twice last season the ability of a mobile QB in 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Pittsburgh has an opportunity to mirror their division rival with a player who could turn out to be a better pass thrower than Jackson. Hurts will also have a year to learn under a Hall of Famer which could prove very beneficial for Hurts’ development with one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

The 2020 class looks strong, but probably the 2nd best QB from last year’s Collegiate season is not in the draft. Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback for the Clemson Tigers and according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper is 2nd to Joe Burrow in ability.

The likely 2021 top pick has to complete one more year of his college eligibility before he can enter the draft. Lawrence took the Clemson Tigers to the National Championship last season throwing 36 touchdowns and adding more than 3,600 yards to his passing total.

The NFL draft will take place on April 23rd through the 25th.