Young Thug, Young Stoner Life Records, and 300 Entertainment are teaming up to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the classic mixtape Barter 6. The five-year mark will spark a contest to inspire creatives during these days of quarantines. The contest is a part of a larger movement by 300 named 300 Creates, which is a weekly contest series that will award prizes, money and nods from some of the hottest names in Hip-Hop.

The winner of the Barter 6 competition will be selected by Young Thug and wil have their work displayed on his social media and receive a $5,000 reward. The contest asks for designers to creatively rec-create the cover for the Barter 6 mixtape.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2020. All entries will be received via social media and must use the following hashtags for entry: #Barter6ArtChallenge, #Barter6, #300Creates, #MusicHeals, #Contest. Submissions can also be sent in via email to 300creates@threehundred.biz.

“This initiative is intended to inspire a world of innovators to illustrate, design and put context around life, art, music, film, and all sports as we know it today,” said Kevin Liles, CEO and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment, on 300 Creates. “Also, to celebrate the opportunity of tomorrow. We will do this by engaging all of you around the globe who chose to create and engage with us. What better partner and label to kick it off with than Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records. I look forward to everyone joining, engaging and most importantly creating with us.”

Beyond this contest, 300 Entertainment is making an impact in society during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has donated 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of NYC and launched the COVID-19 Employee Relief Program for the sake of providing everyone in 300 a way to help a loved one in need through an application for a financial donation.

For entertainment, 300 has launched the Unplugged Live series to bring performances straight to you. The series is hosted by Kevin Liles every Tuesday and Thursday on YouTube.