Champs Sports and Eastbay are teaming together for the #NeverNotAnAthlete campaign to inspire the student-athletes of today to share how they are staying prepared through sports, improving their skills and being creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign brings consumers together to share on social media and support COVID-19 relief causes and gives the opportunity to earn gear for their high schools from both brands.

“We wanted to galvanize student-athletes across the country to give back while doing what they love – playing sports,” says Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing, Champs Sports and Eastbay. “#NeverNotAnAthlete is a reminder that even without sports as we’ve always known them, being an athlete never stops.”

Champs Sports and Eastbay will donate $1, up to $25,000, for every pos from public accounts that include #ChampsXEastbay and #NeverNotAnAthlete. Those funds will be donated to Athletes for Relief, which is an initiative made up of 150 world-class athletes and donates to Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

Also, high schools across the country will have the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in credit to purchase gear for their student-athletes from the Eastbay Team Sales Store. Schools can enter the contest by including a third hashtag in their social media post – one with #NeverNotAnAthlete, the other with #ChampsXEastbay and the last with their high school name followed by their mascot.