Rap sensation DaBaby (South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records) is bracing to shake up the music world yet again with the release of his third album, Blame It On Baby.

With his captivating bass-filled voice and high charisma, the Charlotte rapper commands each of the 13-tracks; from the blazing opening song “Can’t Stop” to “NASTY” featuring Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion. Also included on the album is DaBaby’s most recent single, “Find My Way.” The single was followed up by a suspenseful 10-minute Reel Goats-directed short film which has already received more than 11 million views on YouTube. Guest appearances include Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.