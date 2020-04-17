Many artists are panicking right now because their main source of income comes from performing, and that’s impossible to do during the coronavirus pandemic. But Erykah Badu came up with a solution that she believes will live long after COVID-19.

“All at once, it was like everything stopped. Not just for me… but for the people I hire to go on the road with me,” said Badu. “Their livelihood was in my hands, and I knew I had to do something for us.”

The singer partnered with a streaming service to give her fans an “unmatched, first-of-its kind, intimate streaming experience that maintains the integrity of her live shows,” as per the press release.

The Quarantine Concert Series: The Apocalypse gives us a look at Erykah Badu’s reality as she serenades the crowd with her classic hits.

Erykah Badu invited over a dozen journalists for a virtual press conference to discuss how she’s innovatively incorporating her groundbreaking technology with the music business to sustain her “ecosystem.”

Check out the full press conference here.