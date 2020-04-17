The trio of the NBA and WNBA are teaming with Fanatics to produce cloth face coverings with all proceeds from sales to go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. The launch of the NBA logo branded masks follows the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control’s for face coverings to be worn in public to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

The face coverings are manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag and will be available on NBAStore.com and WNBAstore.com. Designs will include all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams. Offered in adult and youth sizes, FOCO designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and Industry Rag’s face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will also donate one face covering for every one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will make an additional donation to support the two organizations’ efforts.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended food bank operations causing shifts in distribution models and volunteer opportunities,” said Katie Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Feeding America. “We are grateful to the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics for this partnership that will support food banks with funds but also with much needed face coverings to keep their staff, volunteers and neighbors in need safe.”

“In Canada, we have seen the need for access to good food more than double since the pandemic began, and there are thousands of people working on the frontlines to feed people during this crisis. Their health and safety are vital to ensuring that no one goes hungry,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “These face coverings are an important tool in this public health battle, and we thank the NBA, the WNBA and Fanatics for their support and Industry Rag and FOCO for matching their generosity. This support will help Second Harvest redistribute enough food to provide millions of meals to Canadians over the coming months.”