Due to the deadly risk of the contagious Coronavirus, many high profile inmates have requested their early release in an attempt to avoid the almost inevitable result. President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is the latest on the list of celebrities who re looking for a way out of correctional facilities.

In 2018, Cohen blew Trump’s spot, admitting that he arranged payments for women who’ve had affairs with Trump in order to keep them quiet. Cohen wasn’t scheduled to be released from prison until November of next year, but his lawyer has requested that Cohen’s three-year sentence be halted or at least commuted to house arrest due to the likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

Cohen will have to go through a 14-day quarantine, but will likely serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in home confinement.

In 2018, the former lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance fraud, multiple counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. He also blew off the lid of the Stormy Daniels trial, who admitted to being paid $30K by Cohen for hush money for her affair with Trump.

Meanwhile, Black celebs like YNW Melly, R. Kelly, and Bill Cosby are still seeking their release from prison due to the Coronavirus, but it looks like only the cooperators are the ones who are offered that luxury.