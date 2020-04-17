Every once in a while a new update on R. Kelly’s court cases comes out, typically it’s a push back. That’s the case today as his New York racketeering and sex trafficking case in New York has been pushed to September 29. That date could be pushed again due to coronavirus, Page Six reports.

The trail was supposed to happen in July but during a Thursday teleconference, Judge Ann Donnelly approved a date change.

“It’s impossible that that date is going to happen,” Douglas Anton, Kelly’s New Jersey-based attorney, said.

The reasoning is because it would not allow proper time to prepare a case. The aim for Donnelly is to have the troubled singer tried on his Brooklyn case prior to his case opens in Chicago.

R. Kelly is on his second appeal to be released from prison due to the pandemic. The first motion for release was dismissed earlier this month.