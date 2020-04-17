Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire with his very own wine.

The Hip Hop legend joined forces with 19 Crimes for a multi-year deal with the company to deliver his signature wine, Snoop Cali Red. “I’ve been a fan of this wine, and I’m excited to unveil my Snoop Cali Red this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” Snoop said in a press release. “It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

The $12 bottle features 65-percent Petite Syrah, 30- percent Zinfandel, and 5-percent Merlot. The product is being promoted as 19 Crime’s first California wine.

“Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red,” said John Wardley, TWE marketing vice president. “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

Snoop Dogg isn’t working on too much solo music, but he’s always on-hand to deliver a guest feature. Check him out on Rhythm + Flow‘s D Smoke “Gaspar Yanga” below: