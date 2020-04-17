Denver Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NFL Network, Miller will speak publicly Friday and is “at home resting and in good spirits.”

NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

The Broncos issued a statement on Miller’s diagnosis:

“After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.

“Von is the first member of the Broncos’ organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The #Broncos are aware of the situation surrounding @VonMiller. Obviously, all best wishes are with Miller at this time. https://t.co/x1NcwUeMh2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

The NFL’s Next Issue Is Player Health

Miller has been with the Broncos his entire career since they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who won the Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2015 campaign.

“I was in San Francisco before, working on the sand and the stairs,” Miller told CBS Denver on April 11th. “When the coronavirus started going crazy, we came back. I’ve got a gym here at the house. It’s still not the same as San Francisco, but we’re going to be able to hold it off until we can get back to San Francisco.

“Everybody’s going through the same thing. It’s a tough time. It’s a crazy time.”

On Wednesday, it was widely reported that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player to publicly admit testing positive for COVID-19.

The NFL has had to dramatically adjust during the offseason due to the pandemic. In-person interviews, meetings with free agents and draft prospects are virtually impossible to accomplish.

Also, all public events surrounding the draft in Las Vegas were canceled. The league and its players’ association agreed to a virtual voluntary offseason program.