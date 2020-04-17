SOURCE SPORTS: Gianna Bryant To Be Selected As Honorary Picks In WNBA 2020 Draft

SOURCE SPORTS: Gianna Bryant To Be Selected As Honorary Picks In WNBA 2020 Draft

In an unprecedented move by any professional sports organization, the WNBA has chosen to honor Kobe Bryant’s daughter and her teammates that were killed in the helicopter crash earlier this year by selecting them as honorary draftees in the 2020 Women’s basketball draft.

Gianna and her two team members from Mamba Academy will be memorialized tonight(April 17) during the WNBA’s 2020 Draft by being honorary selectees. GiGi, Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA January 26 that killed five others including GiGi’s father, NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The entire virtual draft is slated to kick off tonight at 7 PM EST on ESPN.

Meanwhile, Gianna’s dream school, University Of Connecticut, also paid tribute to Kobe’s daughter by laying out a No. 2 jersey before its game in late January.

Advertisement