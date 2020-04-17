Buffalo, New York rapper Westside Gunn on Roc Nation x Shady Records has today released his new album Pray For Paris on Griselda Records, affiliated with Eminem’s Shady Records. This solo project features 13-tracks with a host of vocal guest features including his older brother Conway the Machine, Joey Bada$$ of Pro Era, his younger cousin Benny The Butcher, Wale, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marci and Tyler, the Creator amongst others.

In addition to these extensive features, Pray for Paris also features production from DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Alchemist, DJ Premier, Beat Butcha, Daringer and also Tyler, the Creator.

This highly anticipated release from the prolific Westside Gunn builds on his popular and long-running Hitler Wears Hermes solo mixtape series, the well-received debut WWCD album from Griselda camp, collaboration projects with Conway and critically acclaimed solo studio albums FLYGOD (2016) and Supreme Blientele (2018).