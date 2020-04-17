Even though liquor stores have been considered “essential businesses” during the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned that drinking alcohol can, in fact, increase a person’s risk to contract the coronavirus.

In a fact sheet published by the European branch of the World Health Organization, “At times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviors, mental health issues, and violence…WHO/Europe reminds people that drinking alcohol does not protect them from COVID-19, and encourages governments to enforce measures which limit alcohol consumption.”

The World Health Organization is instructing people to refrain from alcohol consumption altogether, but as the quarantine continues and alcohol sales continue to rise, it’s highly unlikely that Americans will be putting down the bottle anytime soon.

