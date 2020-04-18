An Illinois Court is turning over the finances from The Game’s latest album to his sexual assault accuser according to a new report.

After a 2016 ruling that demanded Game to pay $7 million to his accuser, Priscilla Rainey, courts have now decided that Game will ante up the money via Born 2 Rap royalties according to Allhiphop.com.

After a 2019 failed appeal to the $7 million payouts to Rainey, the courts are also turning over ownership of the West Coast rapper’s independent label LA Prolific. According to the report, Game could face contempt of court charges if he continues collecting money through LA Prolific and Born 2 Rap.

Game was originally accused of sexual assault in 2015 by Rainey who claims the rapper put his hands on her bare vagina during the taping of Game’s reality show She’s Got Game.

Rainey claims that while taping in Chicago, Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, groped her in the middle of a sports bar when the cameras weren’t rolling.

The 40-year-old Compton native has denied all claims of sexual assault against him, but by missing court dates related to the charges Rainey came out victorious in the courts.

Game’s 9th album dropped in November 2019 selling just over 20,000 units in the first week. At the time of release, Game said that this would be his retirement album.