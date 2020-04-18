

Curtis Fisher a.k.a Grandmaster Caz, one of Hip Hop’s very first and most well known ghostwriters, turns 59 today. He currently works as a celebrity tour guide for Hush Hip Hop Tours, a Hip Hop cultural sightseeing tour company in NYC and is a board member of The Universal Federation for the Preservation of Hip Hop Culture.

In his apex in the early 80s, Caz was a founding member of the legendary Cold Crush Brothers and also singlehandedly wrote Hip Hop’s most recognizable hit of all time, “Rapper’s Delight, which was performed by The Sugar Hill Gang. Unfortunately, Caz was never compensated at all for that piece of Hip Hop history.

Caz has done his part to preserve the Hip Hop culture in his own right, and in 1998 he was listed #11 out of Blaze Magazine‘s Top 50 MCs of All Time. Caz was also inducted into the Technics DJ Hall of Fame in 1999 and June 2008, Grandmaster Caz was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame. We at TheSource.com want to wish a very happy 59th to the true Grandmaster.