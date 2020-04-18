San Deigo Comic-Con has become the latest casualty to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The very popular comic book convention was scheduled to run from July 23-26th.

The last few weeks have been an unprecedented time. Since it is becoming apparent that COVID-19 restrictions will not be a short-term matter, we have made the sad decision to cancel Comic-Con for the first time in its 50-year history. — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) April 17, 2020

The cancelation is the first in the event’s 50-year history, but organizers say the event will return from July 22–25, 2021.

The decision follows the April 14 press conference by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in which Newsom said that “large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers” are “not in the cards” for the foreseeable future.

While Newsom didn’t give a straight timeline, he said, “When you suggest June, July, August, it is unlikely” that major events in the state would return.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if San Diego Comic-Con will hold any type of virtual events like what Gamescom is doing in August, or if New York Comic-Con will follow the same faith in October. Either way, tons of fans that love to dress up and crossplay will have to wait a while before large social gatherings return.