SOURCE SPORTS: New York Liberty Select Sabrina Ionescu First Overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft

It’s a new day for the New York Liberty. With the first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, the Liberty secured their future with the selection of Sabrina Ionescu with the number one overall pick.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @sabrina_i20! Congratulations on being selected #1 overall in the 2020 #WNBADraft. #BrooklynLoud🗽 pic.twitter.com/JL2CF20uru — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 17, 2020

Ionescu told ESPN viewers that although she’s only been to New York twice, she’s looking forward to “playing in Brooklyn.”

The 5-foot-11 guard is a walking triple-double and the perfect building block for the Liberty to build around. Ionescu became the first player in NCAA history to finish her career with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds. Not the first woman, the first player period. Ionescu is a two-time winner of the Wooden Award and Wade Trophy and was the Naismith Player of the Year in 2020.

The Liberty have gone 17-51 over the last two seasons, which helped them win the draft lottery last September. A lot will be asked of Kobe Bryant’s favorite collegiate player.

