The #AllInChallenge started by Fanatics executive chairman and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin to raise money to feed those in need during the VODI-19 crisis has raised $10 million in only four days.



The challenge has brought in Drake, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Mark Cub, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and more for providing auction experiences that could support the cause. Of all the auction experiences, the top-rated is the once-in-a-lifetime experience with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, which is now at $725,000 after the opening bid started at $50,000. In that experience, Brady’s jersey and cleats from the first game in Tampa will be given to the winner, along with the choice of dinner with Brady or working out with him after a game.



The current status of the auction for Meek Mill’s 2018 Rolls-Royce phantom is currently at $320,000, Yo Gotti’s pre-owned platinum ROLEX presidential watch and the personal coach tour bus is at $150,000 and Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber’s 2015 Championship Ring is currently going for $70,000.

If you would like to participate but not toss in thousands, you can participate in the $10 giveaway to party with Drake in LA, be in Megan Thee Stallion’s next video, be in Jamie Foxx’s new show or more.

“COVID-19 has impacted our lives in such an unprecedented way, but through it all, I’ve been encouraged by our country’s relentless desire to help others, especially around the ever-growing number of families now struggling to find food. That spirit was the inspiration behind wanting to start the ALL-IN Challenge and bring together the sports, business and entertainment communities to create the largest digital fundraising movement ever to feed those in need. It takes unity and strength in numbers to save lives and ensure that our most vulnerable populations have consistent access to healthy meals. I’m overwhelmed by the incredible response by so many of the world’s most influential figures who are all rallying together to support this critical and timely issue.”



Participate in the auctions here.