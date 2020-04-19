On April 19th, 1994, Nasir “Nas” Jones did what everyone thought he would: change the rap game.

With just 10-tracks, a chipped tooth smile and a whole lot of 5% science, the God Son began his reign.

From the beginning of the record, you are immediately immersed into the subterranean NYC subway system and shot out into Queens Bridge housing projects. It is as gritty and grimy as you imagined and you do not know where you are going.

However, a young raspy wise voice steps in to act as both tour guide and hood sage. That young griot is Nas and the entire project reads like a manual for how to be in hip hop right.

Advertisement

With tracks from Q-Tip, Pete Rock, Large Professor, and L.E.S., Illmatic was destined for greatness with the beat culture’s most influential minds. The nineties were shaped by raw Queens MC’s like Mic Geronimo and squads like Onyx.

But Nas was the difference-maker. He spoke for the thugs but keep it sincere for the OG’s. When we are introduced to AZ on “Life’s A Bitch” the desire for the two to have a joint project starts immediately.

The song encapsulates what we are going through today with the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed life can be upending but there is always hope.

Illmatic sprinkles hope throughout the song “One Love”. The ode to those who hold down inmates is a forever reminder of the toll incarceration takes. Nas speaks for entire communities worldwide struggling with this, honestly.

The debut album everyone saw coming is still delivering.