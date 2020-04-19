Blue Ivy Carter Reminds Us Why It’s Important to Wash Our Hands During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Blue Ivy Carter Reminds Us Why It’s Important to Wash Our Hands During the COVID-19 Pandemic

It shouldn’t take an eight-year-old to explain to the world why it’s important to wash your hands, especially during a time like this. But since people don’t want to listen to Dr. Fauci, maybe people will listen to Dr. Blue Ivy Carter.

In a video posted to The Shade Room, Blue does a science experiment to show why it’s important to wash your hands. In the video, she has one cup of a bunch of different hand soaps mixed together, and a small plate with pepper floating in a liquid.

Blue then dips her finger in the small cup of different handsoaps and puts it in the middle of the plate. When she does that, the grains of pepper move to the sides of the plate.

“This is why it’s very important to wash your hands. Cuz if you wash your hands your hands will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick,” Blue said. “Peace out, I hope you guys are staying safe. Wash your hands extra, and please stay at home,” she added.

Advertisement

Hopefully Blue made it clear to everybody to practice good hygiene. Please remember to wash your hands and stay inside.