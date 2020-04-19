4/20 is around the corner and celebrity jeweler and cannabis connoisseur Alex Todd and legendary NYC rapper Jim Jones are introducing Saucy Lean. Saucey Lean is the newest product under luxury cannabis brand Saucey Farms and extracts, just one-year after the release of the product line with Jones called “CAPO.”



“Having lost so many great talents in music and entertainment to lean – and with everything going on in this world – our hope is that Saucey Lean can provide consumers with a new and safer way to reduce anxiety and feel good,” said Saucey Farms & Extracts co-founder Alex Todd.

Saucey Lean is a healthier alternative to lean without the addictive qualities and fatal side-effects that come from the concoction of codeine cough syrup, soda, and hard candy. The cannabis-infused beverage is made from organically grown, slow-cured and premium-grade cannabis extract and can be sipped straight or mixed with other beverage options.



“Working with Alex to develop Saucey Lean has been a dope experience,” said Jim Jones. “We really wanted to create a unique sensation for consumers, but in a safe way. We did that with this product – you can feel right without the harmful side effects. It’s crazy to see how much Saucey has grown in the past year and we’re only getting started.”



To further celebrate 4/20, Todd, Jones and other special guests will host two Saucey Smoke Outs via Zoom on April 20 – one at 4PM EST and another at 4PM PST – where fans can ask questions about Saucey Lean, learn about additional Saucey offerings and more. Both sessions will feature Saucey giveaways and will raise money to support COVID-19 recovery. Further details to be confirmed.