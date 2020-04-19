Everybody is looking forward to The Last Dance airing on ESPN, the story of the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty. After each Sunday’s airing of The Last Dance episodes, Jordan Brand will take the conversation online with Encore – a wrap-up discussion about Michael Jordan, the documentary and the iconic brand in the present day. The conversation will go down on the Jumpman23 Instagram page.



Encore is hosted by ESPN analyst Sage Steele and will take place Mondays at 9am PT / 12pm ET and feature conversations with members of the Jumpman family from sports and entertainment to provide commentary on the documentary and input on MJ’s influence on their careers and industries. Each week will feature new guests.



Fans are encouraged to submit questions on the documentary or for the guests of each episode.



In addition to Encore, each week, the Brand will partner with personalities from sports and entertainment to take over the @jumpman23 Twitter handle to provide unique commentary during the airing of the two episodes on Sunday night.



Along with the Twitter Takeovers, each Wednesday, on the @Jumpman 23 IG page, the Brand will host different family members providing inspiration and education.

