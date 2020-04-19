Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming with PBS KIDS and Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books for Mondays with Michelle Obama. The program is a special four-part storytime series that will launch on Monday, April 20 at 12pm ET to celebrate reading for kids and families.



Mondays with Michelle Obama will run through May 11. Each reading will be live-streamed simultaneously on PBS KIDS’ Facebook and YouTube channel, and on Penguin Random House’s Facebook page, and will remain available for viewing on-demand on all of those platforms immediately thereafter.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children—and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere,” said Obama. “At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

The reading schedule is below.



April 20, 12 noon ET:

THE GRUFFALO

Written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler

April 27, 12 noon ET:

THERE’S A DRAGON IN YOUR BOOK

Written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott

May 4, 12 noon ET:

MISS MAPLE’S SEEDS

Story and pictures by Eliza Wheeler

May 11, 12 noon ET:

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR

By Eric Carle