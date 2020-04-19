Just one day after becoming a member of the New York Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu inked a new deal with Nike.



The No. 1 pick in the draft will officially join Nike on a multi-year deal. While playing at Oregon, Ionescu wore Nike gear through her tenure, Sneakerfiles reports.



“During a time when we all need sport more than ever, we are thrilled to have a generational talent like Sabrina join the Nike family,” said Rosemary St. Clair, VP and GM Nike Women. “Together, we’re going to bring even more excitement to the game of basketball and inspire the next generation of athletes.”



During her last year at Oregon, Ionescu was named Naismith Player of the Year and AP Player of the Year, while tallying 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

