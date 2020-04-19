North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony will forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced on Friday.

Anthony, who is the son of former NBA star and broadcaster Greg Anthony, joins a draft class of interesting prospects.

Anthony missed 11 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery, sparking some to question whether he and other top draft prospects should shut it down or return from injury. But Anthony remained optimistic that he would return, which he did for the final 13 games.

Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 38.0 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. Anthony is considered among the best point guards in the 2020 class. He can score at multiple levels and can facilitate an offense.

This draft class isn’t a strong one, so expect Anthony to be a top 5 lottery draft pick.