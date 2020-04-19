[WATCH] Teddy Riley VS. Babyface: What We Really Wanted To See

[WATCH] Teddy Riley VS. Babyface: What We Really Wanted To See

During latest chapter of Swizz Beatz‘ ongoing Verzuz battle series, R&B legends Babyface and Teddy Riley went head-to-head. 500,000 viewers tuned into the Instagram Live, some dressed up and ready for a quarantine party only to face a bunch of ‘Can you hear me?’ and amateur technical issues.

Now fans are roasting the hitmakers over their sound-challenged live battle. Between the echo and Teddy Riley’s entourage, dancer and handlers not helping. Social media had a field day mocking Teddy and Babyface’s nonchalant attitude.

Spoiled by D-Nice’s quarantine party where D-Nice seamlessly played hit after hit, with the likes of Michelle Obama, Janet Jackson and more partying in the comments, this battle wasn’t as smooth.

Swizz Beatz, who organizes the Verzuz series with Timbaland, addressed the abrupt ending on his own Instagram live. He reassured fans the battle would be rescheduled. “Tonight, shit happens, man… I’m actually cool with stopping the event to make sure it go right…” Swizz told his followers. “A lot of people dressed up for tonight, a lot of people was in there for tonight, but we’re gonna put it back on—it’s going to be amazing. But we gotta respect those legends.”

Of course it wouldn’t be right if social media didn’t commence with the roast-fest.

Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones pic.twitter.com/9Fjqm0xxwM — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley:"Alright lets startover" …

All 400k people in the live #TeddyRileyVsBabyface pic.twitter.com/3Xtbvx8w8M — Brian_Urbane1867 (@urbane1867) April 19, 2020

Although the fiasco ended with fans ready to cancel Teddy Riley for ‘doing too much’ let’s not forget the classics these two producers contributed to R&B.

Here’s what we wanted to here from our two legends.Who do you think will win?

Teddy Riley?

or Babyface?