According to one person, the effect Rosa Parks had by refusing to give up her seat on a bus is the same as people refusing to stay home. Yesterday, conservative economist Stephen Moore compared protestors of states stay at home orders to Rosa Parks.
In the last week, people in at least six states have rallied against the stay at home orders the government has imposed. People are demanding that businesses be open back up so they can go back to work.
In a statement to the Washington Post, Stephen Moore said: “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.”
He then doubled down on his assertion in a statement to CBS News. “It’s interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is,” Moore stated. And in another statement to the New York Times, Moore said that “We need to be the Rosa Parks here, and protest against these government injustices.”
His words sparked outrage and people took to social media to remind Moore of the difference between Rosa Parks and the right-wing protestors.