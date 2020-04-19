According to one person, the effect Rosa Parks had by refusing to give up her seat on a bus is the same as people refusing to stay home. Yesterday, conservative economist Stephen Moore compared protestors of states stay at home orders to Rosa Parks.

In the last week, people in at least six states have rallied against the stay at home orders the government has imposed. People are demanding that businesses be open back up so they can go back to work.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Stephen Moore said: “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.”

He then doubled down on his assertion in a statement to CBS News. “It’s interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is,” Moore stated. And in another statement to the New York Times, Moore said that “We need to be the Rosa Parks here, and protest against these government injustices.”

Advertisement

His words sparked outrage and people took to social media to remind Moore of the difference between Rosa Parks and the right-wing protestors.

Stephen Moore calls them “modern-day Rosa Parks.” But Parks desired different freedoms.



These folk want the freedom to infect, like they have wanted the freedom to enslave, lynch, deport, exclude, rob. They have always protested the "loss of liberties." https://t.co/oJQqmuU4Nm — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 18, 2020

When Rosa Parks sat at the front of the bus, she didn't endanger other people's lives. She endangered whiteness.



I know it is difficult for some people to separate the two, though. https://t.co/0UBnhIb69A — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 18, 2020

Congratulations to Trump adviser Stephen Moore on a comment at once strikingly stupid and deeply offensive.

“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.” https://t.co/2V1mhWFDC9 pic.twitter.com/TJIa4EZnap — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 18, 2020

THIS



“I call these people the modern-day #RosaParks …protesting against injustice” Stephen Moore#Shutdown demonstrators protest to GO BACK to their jobs—despite more Blacks dying of #coronavirus.



Rosa Parks protested against racial injustice and LOST her JOB.



Apologize. pic.twitter.com/vC0KyBtPCW — 𝐑𝐞𝐯. 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 (@CornellWBrooks) April 18, 2020