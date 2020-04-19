Wiz Khalifa is dropping off some high tunes for fans to roll up to on 4/20. Wiz revealed on social media that he’s dropping The Saga of Wiz Khalifa for the pot smokers’ holiday.

Wiz teased over the weekend the idea of dropping a 4/20 project this year that caught the attention of the notorious kush smoker’s fanbase. Wiz did not release a tracklist or a single with the announcement but did reveal the cover art for the Monday release.

The “We Dem Boyz” rapper recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of Kush and Orange Juice, a 20-track mixtape that made Wiz the face of cannabis culture in Hip-Hop.

The 2010 classic project led the way to Wiz’s Atlantic Records debut album Rolling Papers.

