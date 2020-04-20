Here we go again. After a battle with coronavirus, a rumored $15 charge, and technical issues that led into the best memes of quarantine (sorry Sean Garret), Teddy Riley and Babyface are once again set for battle.



The long-awaited, oft-debated, showdown of two supreme hitmakers was rescheduled for Monday night, as announced by Swizz Beatz.



During the first battle, Babyface suggested that the battle is rescheduled due to the missteps of Saturday night’s battle, however, we did not know how soon it would go down.



You can see the announcement below and get ready to return to the Gram tonight.

The Rematch: Monday 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST pic.twitter.com/nnHiJasmB4 — Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) April 19, 2020