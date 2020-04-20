After a few technical difficulties last Saturday, Babyface and Teddy Riley returned with their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle.
Uncle Riley ditched the DJ, live band and piano. Babyface came back cool as a cucumber. Everything was going as planned. The legendary singers-producers took us through a time machine going toe-to-toe with timeless hits from the likes of Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Tevin Campbell and more.
But Instagram couldn’t handle all that Black excellence and there were some technical difficulties that were out of their control. Riley’s live kept freezing during the battle, and eventually, IG wouldn’t even allow them to join each other’s lives.
At the end of the day, both Teddy and Babyface’s catalogs are so elite that we wouldn’t have been able to determine a winner anyway. We’re just all bored in quarantine and looking for virtual entertainment. Like Toni Braxton tweeted, “There is no battle, you know who’s winning? Us. The culture.”
Black Twitter couldn’t help but keep the memes rolling because it was hilarious to watch them struggle with pinning a comment, or when Teddy’s battery was running low.
Dr. Dre even called Teddy to send some love for this legendary moment curated by Swizz Beatz and Timabaland.