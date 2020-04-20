The severe legal battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has been no secret. After months of going back and forth, the couple has a new claim within their on-going custody battle of their three-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Last month, Chyna claimed that Dream allegedly suffered from severe burns while in Rob’s care more than once. Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani says. . “Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn. However, earlier this week, Dream allegedly suffered an additional burn in a similar spot.”

Whelp, Rob must be fighting fire with fire because now the Kardashian member claims that Chyna has pointed a gun at his head in the past, in which Chyna defends herself by saying it was done, “flirtatiously.”

As per legal documents, Chyna feels as though her evidence from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services will work in her favor. The DCFS report supposedly expresses that Kardashian admitted to never being hit by Blac Chyna and that there has never been a case of domestic violence between the two.

In his defense, Rob’s legal team fires back. “Blac Chyna’s physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by multiple individuals, each of whom submitted sworn declarations in support of Rob,” says Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer. “Chyna does not make any effort to refute these witnesses’ statements, because it is impossible. Chyna and her attorney know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally physically attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm that Rob suffered bruising, abrasions and scratches.”

We don’t know how this ongoing battle will end, hopefully, the couple can find common ground. We will be sure to keep you updated!