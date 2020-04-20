Onlyfans has been largely known to be used by women in the sex industry. As of recent, women of any kind have been using the website to make a quick coin, charging a monthly subscription for exclusive content.

Well, it seems as if Casanova wants parts of that quick coin as well. The rapper recently took to his social media to post about his decision to join the emerging website. “I WAS ON @akadmiks PAGE AND SEEN A B**** BUY HER DREAM HOUSE OFF OF FANS ONLY,” he began. “F*CK MAKIN HITS IM ON DA STRIP WIT THIS D*CK‼️SUBSCRIBE TO MY FANSONLY PAGE TO SEE THIS RICH N***A D*CKKKKK,” he penned before adding the “link in bio” comment.

Low and behold the rapper is what New Yorkers like to call, “deada*s.” So far the rapper has 2 posts already on his page. For just 50$ a month, you can subscribe to see Casanova’s content on his only fans account.