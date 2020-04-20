Florida congresswoman Val Demings will speak with L. Londell McMillan on The Source’s Instagram Live this Monday, April 20 at 6 PM.



Congresswoman Demings is currently in headlines as a potential running mate for presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.



Appearing on AM Joy with Joy Ried, Demings stated she would accept the invitation to run for Vice President to assist in the current pandemic.



“I love being a member of Congress, but if asked, I would consider it an honor,” she said.

.@RepValDemings: We need to lean on & listen to medical experts to help lead us through this. When I heard our gov. say we should consider reopening schools because children can't contract the virus, here in Orange Co. we have a child less than 1 year old who has the virus #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/pJUepTkRVR — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) April 18, 2020

