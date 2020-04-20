An originator of the human beatbox, Doug E. Fresh gave his Instagram audience a quick culinary class on Sunday morning. Transforming into Doug E Chef, the hip-hop pioneer also dropped a couple of jewels while stationed in his kitchen preparing a meal for his son.

Displayed on his electric stove was one skillet of pan-fried salmon with sautéed spinach and another filled with mouthwatering sautéed broccoli. According to the “La di da Di” entertainer, his brain is often picked about his secret ingredients. He did not give them up in totality, but he shared a few; freshly squeezed lemon juice and Old Bay seasoning, which he revealed is a favorite of his father who is stationed in Maryland.



Fresh also admitted that he is a heavy hot sauce user. He held up a bottle of Trappey’s Indi-pep pepper sauce and mentioned his use of a favorite in the Caribbean community, Grace.

“A lot of times, I like to use a lot of nacho seasoning but I got to keep it real because I don’t want to come off like a health nut or nothing like that,” he said. “I hits the hot sauce heavy.”

Despite not wanting to sound health-conscious, the 53-year-old hip-hop icon could not help but to drop a couple of jewels about the healthy items he uses in his cooking.

“Usually I think every time you eat, you should have a vegetable in your meal. If you like chicken, that’s your thing, whatever it is that you like, you should always have a vegetable and you should always have what I consider to be…some people don’t like salad but you got to have a vegetable or a fruit or something in its natural form,” he said.

“The body is breaking down these things and the more vegetables you put into your diet, the better it is for you.”

He went on the share the benefits of using stevia monk fruit as a substitute for sugar noting how the herbal sweetener is good for diabetics because it does not raise their sugar levels.

Doug E Fresh once owned a popular Caribbean soul food spot in his hometown of Harlem on 132nd and Amsterdam called Doug E’s. The restaurant was an outlet where new jobs were available for the youth of Harlem. It has since been closed as of 2015. However, Fresh continues to promote wellness amongst his fellows.



“Health is wealth and you get wealth from your health.”