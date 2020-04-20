Tom Brady wants more Drake music and Drake plans to adhere.

After four months into 2020, we are gearing up for Drake season. Similar to his unforgettable 2018, the 6ix God has kept us busy with a number of releases to start the year. After “Toosie Slide,” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the follow-ups are going to be highly anticipated. The made for Quarantined Tik Tok track was simply a warm-up.

According to Tom Brady, he needs more than “Toosie Slide.” The masses concurs. The future Hall of Fame Quarterback took to Instagram to send Drizzy a message.

“Upon further review, might need to add a little more @champagnepapi.”

Advertisement

Drake took the time to reply to Brady by promising “more on the way,” and stamping the promise with “that’s a fact.”

Drake said he'll release new music after Tom Brady requested new music for his playlist. pic.twitter.com/pWMEJRzfco — FlyestAround (@around_flyest) April 20, 2020

The OVO Honcho certainly has the Midas touch when it comes to hits. He is the all-time leader in Billboard Hot 100 entries and will continue to stretch that number until further notice.

After previewing a number of tracks on OVO Marks’s Instagram Live earlier this month, new music is around the corner. Until then, we’ll continue to “Toosie Slide” our lives away.