When you think about Atlanta and Hip-Hop there is a strong sense of unity and support. That extends to nearly everyone, except for Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Once cool around the “So Icey” days, the two have beefed for what seems like forever.



The beef reached a climax when rumors that Jeezy sent men to snatch Gucci’s chain, which resulted in a shootout. In that gun battle, one man was killed, leading to Gucci Mane being charged with murder. Guwop would be acquitted of the charges but now the incident has served for social media jokes.



Gucci shared a video on his Instagram of an in house fake shootout that carried the message, “This was Gucci Mane when Jeezy sent those dudes to take his chain.” Gucci would share the video with “but fa real tho” and a few laughing emoji.



Check out Gucci laughing about the situation below.

