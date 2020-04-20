Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre-Elba, had the world concerned from them when they revealed their positive coronavirus diagnosis. But we’re thankful to report that the couple has completely recovered from the virus.

“You know, everyone’s sort of feeling the way we have been feeling, but it has definitely been sort of just a complete upheaval,” he told The Associated Press.

But looking on the bright side, the British actor is using his experience as a learning lesson and says it’s a reminder that “the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

“I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do,” he said.

When speaking to AP, Elba revealed that he and his wife are joining forces with the United Nations to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 impact on farmers and food producers in rural areas.

“People forget that 80 percent of the poor population live in these rural areas.” Dhowre Elba said. “What we are really worried about at the moment, and why we are launching this fund is that those people are being forgotten.”

The Elbas serve as brand ambassadors for the U.N. Goodwill, and they’ll be partnering with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to launch the new $40 million fund.

As seen in cases throughout the nation, poor communities are suffering the most from this pandemic. “If you imagine being in a village where no one even knows the name of your village or your population, and that you live in a slum where there is one room and six of you live in it,” he said. “Social distancing is almost laughable.”

Idris Elba and Sabrina have been recovering in New Mexico, which is where he was filming a new movie when he got sick. He plans to return to London as soon as possible.