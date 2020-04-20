Brooklyn battle rap legend Math Hoffa passed through N.O.R.E and DJ EFN’s popular Drink Champs podcast a few weeks ago, with the episode just dropping on all platforms yesterday.

A very first for the ever increasingly popular Drink Champs podcast, Hoffa is the first battle rapper to make an appearance on the coveted video podcast as the artform is reaching new heights and widespread industry recognition with Drake recently organizing a deal for URLTV on popular streaming platform Caffeine.

The trio talks all things battle rap, Math Hoffa’s history as an established recording artist and battle rapper to his recent transition into also the video podcasting world through his hugely successful My Expert Opinion Show that has seen the likes of Royce Da 5,9, Joe Budden, Goodz, Murda Mook plus dozens more as recent guests.

Math Hoffa details in over three hours his music and battle career before headlining the debut SMACK/URLTV card vs. Harlem’s T-Rex in 2009, the trio of infamous on-stage fights with Dose, Serious Jones, and Dizaster, earning his way back onto the main stage and ultimately seeking redemption peacefully in the battle ring most recently before his podcast really started to take off in recent months.

Drink Champs started in January of 2015 with their first guest Fat Joe coming through the studios and has since gone on to interview the who’s who in hip hop, sport, entertainment and beyond including 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Ice Cube, Amber Rose amongst many dozens more. Drink Champs has gone on to uniquely come to deals with Revolt TV, Tidal and Mass Appeal at the same time to distribute their unique and always entertaining content. Amassing millions of streams a month for the weekly show, it has placed itself at the forefront of new hip hop video podcast media along with the Joe Budden Podcast and Rap Radar. Having amassed millions of views himself in a career expanding well over a decade in the limelight, Hoffa and N.O.R.E have great chemistry and a shared history delivered in the most unusual of methods in typical Drink Champs style – making great viewing for the rest of us.