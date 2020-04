Condolences go out to Offset who is mourning the loss of his great uncle due to COVID-19.



“Smfh this corona shit done killed my great uncle,” he wrote in an Instagram story Sunday (April 19). “Rip uncle Jerry damn man.”



He would add in another message that reads “Pray for my family.”

Offset loses his uncle to Coronavirus 😔 pic.twitter.com/znCM0GvOFA — Rap Spotlights (@musicspotlights) April 19, 2020

There are currently no details of Uncle Jerry was from his mom’s or dad’s side of the family.