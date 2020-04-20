SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Players React to First Two Episodes of ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary Series

After a month in quarantine, ESPN blessed us with the first two parts of The Last Dance, a 10-part series about the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls last championship run.

A generation of fans and even NBA players who didn’t grow up with the ’90s Bulls got to see a glimpse into Micheal Jordan’s mentality and some behind the scenes politics.

Numerous current and former NBA players shared their thoughts on the first two parts of the documentary via Twitter.

Man MJ had it! He had that “IT” He was chosen to be the GOAT — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

I want to see the footage they threw out and didn’t fit on this 10- part series too 👀. Wonder what would’ve happen if they would’ve kept Phil and the team together #TheLastDance — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020

Mike from another planet lol… #TheLastDance … Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

That wasn’t Michael Jordan, that was GOD disguised as Micheal Jordan. – Larry Legend #TheLastDance — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) April 20, 2020

I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020

Most of the world would co-sign with Zach Lavine’s latest tweet, we all could watch all 10 episodes of the documentary series right now. Unfortunately, we all have to wait until next Sunday for the next two episodes.

