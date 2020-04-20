After a month in quarantine, ESPN blessed us with the first two parts of The Last Dance, a 10-part series about the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls last championship run.
A generation of fans and even NBA players who didn’t grow up with the ’90s Bulls got to see a glimpse into Micheal Jordan’s mentality and some behind the scenes politics.
Numerous current and former NBA players shared their thoughts on the first two parts of the documentary via Twitter.
Most of the world would co-sign with Zach Lavine’s latest tweet, we all could watch all 10 episodes of the documentary series right now. Unfortunately, we all have to wait until next Sunday for the next two episodes.
